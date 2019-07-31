Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: BDC,LSCC,NATI

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.96%

AAPL +4.13%

IBM +0.11%

CSCO +0.26%

GOOG +0.40%

Technology stocks still were slightly higher this afternoon, supported by a more than 4% gain for sector heavyweight Apple ( AAPL ), which late Tuesday posted better-than-expected Q2 net income and revenue. At last look, the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 were climbing 0.2% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling over 1.5% in recent trade.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Belden ( BDC ) fell 17% on Wednesday after the signal transmission company said its Q2 revenue declined 4.7% compared with the same quarter last year, falling to $637.5 million and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $641.7 million in Q2 revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Lattice Semiconductor Corp ( LSCC ) raced 22% higher after the chipmaker late Tuesday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.15 per share for its Q2 ended June 29, up from $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue slipped 0.4% from the year-ago period, dropping to $102.3 million from $102.7 million last year and also topping the $99.7 million Street view.

(-) National Instruments ( NATI ) dropped 6.9% after reporting Q2 results trailing Wall Street expectations. The visualization software firm said its adjusted net income rose to $0.35 per share from $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.36 per share. Revenue declined 2% year-over-year, falling to $334 million and also missing the $339.6 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: AAPL , BDC , LSCC , NATI


MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












