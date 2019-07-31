Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: BDC,LSCC,NATI

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.96%

AAPL +4.13%

IBM +0.11%

CSCO +0.26%

GOOG +0.40%

Technology stocks still were slightly higher this afternoon, supported by a more than 4% gain for sector heavyweight Apple ( AAPL ), which late Tuesday posted better-than-expected Q2 net income and revenue. At last look, the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 were climbing 0.2% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling over 1.5% in recent trade.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Belden ( BDC ) fell 17% on Wednesday after the signal transmission company said its Q2 revenue declined 4.7% compared with the same quarter last year, falling to $637.5 million and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $641.7 million in Q2 revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Lattice Semiconductor Corp ( LSCC ) raced 22% higher after the chipmaker late Tuesday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.15 per share for its Q2 ended June 29, up from $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue slipped 0.4% from the year-ago period, dropping to $102.3 million from $102.7 million last year and also topping the $99.7 million Street view.

(-) National Instruments ( NATI ) dropped 6.9% after reporting Q2 results trailing Wall Street expectations. The visualization software firm said its adjusted net income rose to $0.35 per share from $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.36 per share. Revenue declined 2% year-over-year, falling to $334 million and also missing the $339.6 million Street view.