Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.93%

AAPL: -0.92%

IBM: -0.58%

CSCO: -0.58%

GOOG: -0.92%

Leading technology stocks were retreating pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Zebra Technologies ( ZBRA ), which was up more than 9% as i t report ed Q2 adjusted earnings of $3.02 per share, up from $2.48 per share in the comparable period last year and beating the Capital IQ estimate of $2.89.

(+) StoneCo Ltd. ( STNE ) was gaining over 3% in value after saying its Q2 revenue and income is expected to total between BRL583.0 million ($154.2 million) and BRL586.2 million, compared with BRL347.7 million in the second quarter of 2018, representing year over year growth between 67.7% and 68.6%. The Cap IQ mean for sales is BRL567.27 million.

(-) Corning ( GLW ) was more than 3% lower after the specialty glass maker posted Q2 earnings that matched but revenue that missed analyst expectations. Q2 adjusted earnings were $0.45 per share, up from $0.38 in the same period a year ago and met the $0.45 mean Capital IQ estimate.