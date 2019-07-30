Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.93%

AAPL: -0.92%

IBM: -0.58%

CSCO: -0.58%

GOOG: -0.92%

Leading technology stocks were retreating pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Zebra Technologies ( ZBRA ), which was up more than 9% as i t report ed Q2 adjusted earnings of $3.02 per share, up from $2.48 per share in the comparable period last year and beating the Capital IQ estimate of $2.89.

(+) StoneCo Ltd. ( STNE ) was gaining over 3% in value after saying its Q2 revenue and income is expected to total between BRL583.0 million ($154.2 million) and BRL586.2 million, compared with BRL347.7 million in the second quarter of 2018, representing year over year growth between 67.7% and 68.6%. The Cap IQ mean for sales is BRL567.27 million.

(-) Corning ( GLW ) was more than 3% lower after the specialty glass maker posted Q2 earnings that matched but revenue that missed analyst expectations. Q2 adjusted earnings were $0.45 per share, up from $0.38 in the same period a year ago and met the $0.45 mean Capital IQ estimate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: ZBRA , STNE , GLW , MSFT , AAPL


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar