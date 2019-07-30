Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: SSNC,RNG,IT

By MT Newswires,

Technology stocks were falling in recent trading, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 sinking nearly 0.6% this afternoon while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was down over 0.4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) SS&C Technologies Holdings ( SSNC ) dropped 16% on Tuesday after the software firm forecast FY19 revenue lagging analyst estimates, projecting revenue in a range of $4.57 billion to $4.63 billion compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $4.7 billion in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Ringcentral ( RNG ) rose 12% after reporting non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.21 per share on $215 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share and $10 million, respectively. The enterprise networking software firm also raised its FY19 outlook, now expecting to earn non-GAAP EPS between $0.77 to $0.79 per share on $874 million to $877 million in revenue while analysts, on average, are modeling adjusted earnings of $0.73 per share this year on $864 million in revenue.

(-) Gartner ( IT ) was sinking more than 19% after the technology research and advisory company issued FY19 adjusted net income guidance in a range of $3.39 per share to $3.64 per share on between $4.22 billion to $4.26 billion in revenue. The Street is looking for Gartner to earn $3.95 per share, excluding one-time items, on $4.26 billion in revenue.

