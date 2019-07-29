Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TTD,TSEM,RPD

By MT Newswires,

Technology stocks in the S&P 500 overall were hanging on to a fractional gain while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Trade Desk ( TTD ) dropped 6.5% on Monday after the online advertising platform agreed to a partnership with Amazon creating another way to buy ads on the retailer's Fire TV. Amazon said the move was intended as a bid to catch up with Roku ( ROKU ), which recently teamed up with Adobe ( ADBE ) for external ad-buying along with Facebook ( FB ) and Alphabet's ( GOOG ) Google.

(+) Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) rose 10% after the chipmaker reported adjusted Q2 net income of $0.24 per share, down from $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year but still topped the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue also fell to $306.1 million from $335.1 million during the year-ago period, also topping the $303.2 million Street view.

(-) Rapid7 (RPD) fell about 4.9% during Monday trading. RBC Capital Markets increased its price target on the cyber-security software firm by $5 to $70 a share and reiterated its outperform rating on the company's stock.

MT Newswires
