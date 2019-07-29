Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:
MSFT: +0.29%
AAPL: +0.33%
IBM: -0.11%
CSCO: +0.25%
GOOG: -0.53%
Most top technology stocks were gaining pre-market Monday.
Early movers include:
(+) Tower Semiconductor ( TSEM ), which was up over 10% as i t report ed Q2 results and booked an adjusted EPS of $0.24 that slumped from $0.42 a year ago, but topped the $0.22 Street consensus. Revenue fell to $306.1 million from $335.1 million in Q2 2018, beating the average $303.2 million Street estimate.
(+) Maxar Technologies ( MAXR ) was rallying by more than 5% after the company, with other US satellite operators, filed an objection to the Department of Commerce's proposed commercial remote sensing regulations, which they said would put US firms at a "significant disadvantage" in the world market.