Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: MYSZ,TTD,TSEM,RPD

Technology stocks were hanging on to a small advance shortly before Monday's closing bell, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 adding less than 0.1% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising over 0.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) My Size ( MYSZ ) was fractionally lower in late trade, giving back an early 3.2% gain that followed Canadian authorities issuing a patent for the company's smartphone application that determines a customer's measurement for online clothing purchases. The Isreali company's technology also received two patent in the US and one patent each in Japan and the Russian federation.

In other sector news:

(+) Tower Semiconductor ( TSEM ) rose more than 11% after the chipmaker reported adjusted Q2 net income of $0.24 per share, down from $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year but still topped the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue also fell to $306.1 million from $335.1 million during the year-ago period, also topping the $303.2 million Street view.

(-) Rapid7 ( RPD ) fell about 4% during Monday trading. RBC Capital Markets increased its price target on the cyber-security software firm by $5 to $70 a share and reiterated its outperform rating on the company's stock.

(-) Trade Desk ( TTD ) dropped 6.7% on Monday after the online advertising platform agreed to a partnership with Amazon creating another way to buy ads on the retailer's Fire TV. Amazon said the move was intended as a bid to catch up with Roku ( ROKU ), which recently teamed up with Adobe (ADBE) for external ad-buying along with Facebook (FB) and Alphabet's (GOOG) Google.