Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.17%

AAPL: +0.28%

IBM: +0.24%

CSCO: +0.16%

GOOG: +8.88%

Tech giants were trading higher pre-bell Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Monotype Imaging ( TYPE ), which was surging more than 23% after coming off a halt as the company announced its Q2 results and an $825 million definitive deal to be acquired by private equity firm HGGC. The company booked a Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 that rose from $0.30 a year ago, beating the $0.28 average estimate from Capital IQ-polled analysts.

(+) Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) was up more than 8% after it authorized a multi-billion-dollar stock repurchase as it posted better-than-expected results for its fiscal second quarter. The company reported revenue of $38.94 billion in the three months ended June 30, up from $32.66 billion in the corresponding quarter of the prior year. This comfortably exceeded the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for $38.21 billion.

(+) Twitter ( TWTR ) was gaining more than 6% in value as it posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, down from $0.08 in the same period a year ago and missing the estimate of $0.19 from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Total revenue increased from same period a year ago and beat the Street projection, with advertising revenue jumping 21% year over year.