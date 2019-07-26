Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: FTV,PRLB,TYPE,AUO,GOOG,GOOGL

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.96%

AAPL +0.60%

IBM +0.43%

CSCO -0.16%

GOOG +10.57%

Technology stocks still were grinding out small gains in late afternoon trade, supported by sector heavyweight Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) late Thursday said it was boosting its stock buyback authorization by another $25 billion and also topping Wall Street expectations with its Q2 earnings and revenue. At last look, the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 were rising almost 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was posting a nearly 0.2% gain.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Fortive Corp ( FTV ) dropped almost 4% on Friday after the software firm reported GAAP Q2 net income of $0.46 per share, falling from $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year and missing the $0.64 per share analyst mean for the June quarter. Revenue rose to $1.86 billion from $1.85 billion last year, well under the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.93 billion in quarterly revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Monotype Imaging ( TYPE ) raced nearly 24% higher on Friday after the type intellectual property company received an $825 million buyout offer from private-equity investors HGGC and also announced better-than-expected Q2 financial results. Under terms of the proposed transaction, HGGC will pay $19.85 for each Monotype share, representing a 23% premium over Thursday's closing price.

(+) Proto Labs ( PRLB ) was climbing more than 9% this afternoon, building on a fractional gain soon after Friday's opening bell that followed after the digital manufacturer reporting mixed Q2 results. The company earned $0.71 per share on $115.9 million in revenue compared with analyst projections looking for non-GAAP net income of $0.70 per share on $116.5 million in revenue during the three months ended June 30.

(-) AU Optronics Corp ( AUO ) fell about 3% after the liquid crystal display firm late Thursday recorded a basic Q2 net loss of NTD0.28 per share during the three months ended June 30, reversing a NTD0.13 per share profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by NTD0.03 per share. It also said prospects for the current quarter were "unclear," blaming "macroeconomic uncertainties."