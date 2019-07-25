Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: NTGR,KN,CTXS

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks were dropping in afternoon trading, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 losing over 0.8% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was posting a more than 1.6% decline.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Netgear ( NTGR ) rose 18% on Thursday after the communications equipment company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income from continuing operations of $0.28 per share, slipping from $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.25 per share adjusted profit for the three months ended June 30. Revenue fell 9.6% year-over-year to $230.9 million, also exceeding the $224.4 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Knowles ( KN ) was 7% higher after the networking gear company reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 during its Q2 ended June 30, up from $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Revenue also rose to $205.2 million from $188.4 million during the year-ago period and also topping the $195.1 million Street view.

(-) Citrix Systems' ( CTXS ) fell 5.7% after the software firm reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.21 per share on $748.7 million in revenue, falling short of the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.34 per share adjusted profit on $772 million in revenue during the three months ended June 30.