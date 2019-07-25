Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: NOK,NTGR,KN,CTXS

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.38%

AAPL -0.73%

IBM +0.15%

CSCO -1.14%

GOOG -0.14%

Technology stocks narrowly trimmed some of their prior declines this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 losing over 0.7% in value although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was posting a more than 1.7% decline.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Nokia ( NOK ) rose more than 10% on Thursday after reporting non-IFRS Q2 net income of EUR0.05, up from EUR0.03 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by EUR0.02 per share. Total revenue increased 7.2% year-over-year to $EUR5.69 billion, also topping the EUR5.40 billion analyst mean for the Finnish telecommunication equipment company.

In other sector news:

(+) Netgear ( NTGR ) rose almost 18% on Thursday after the communications equipment company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income from continuing operations of $0.28 per share, slipping from $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.25 per share adjusted profit for the three months ended June 30. Revenue fell 9.6% year-over-year to $230.9 million, also exceeding the $224.4 million Street view.

(+) Knowles ( KN ) was nearly 8% higher after the networking gear company reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 during its Q2 ended June 30, up from $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Revenue also rose to $205.2 million from $188.4 million during the year-ago period and also topping the $195.1 million Street view.

(-) Citrix Systems' ( CTXS ) fell 5.4% after the software firm reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.21 per share on $748.7 million in revenue, falling short of the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.34 per share adjusted profit on $772 million in revenue during the three months ended June 30.