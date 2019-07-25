Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:
MSFT: -0.23%
AAPL: -0.18%
IBM: -0.02%
CSCO: -0.37%
GOOG: +0.19%
Top technology stocks were mostly declining pre-market Thursday.
Early movers include:
(+) Knowles ( KN ), which was more than 9% higher as it booked a non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 that rose from $0.18 a year ago and topped the $0.19 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.
(+) Nokia ( NOK ) was up more than 7% after i t report ed Q2 non-IFRS earnings of EUR0.05 ($0.06) per share, up from EUR0.03 per share in the second quarter of last year and beating the Capital IQ average view of EUR0.03.
In other sector news:
(+) Facebook ( FB ) was advancing by over 1% after saying it will restrict access to limited friend data from Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT ) and Sony Corp. ( SNE ) after it announced that it has agreed to pay a record $5 billion fine and submit itself to new restrictions and a corporate structure that will hold the social-media giant accountable for users' privacy. Facebook also said it is facing a new FTC antitrust probe into its social media business.