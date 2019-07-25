Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.23%

AAPL: -0.18%

IBM: -0.02%

CSCO: -0.37%

GOOG: +0.19%

Top technology stocks were mostly declining pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Knowles ( KN ), which was more than 9% higher as it booked a non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 that rose from $0.18 a year ago and topped the $0.19 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Nokia ( NOK ) was up more than 7% after i t report ed Q2 non-IFRS earnings of EUR0.05 ($0.06) per share, up from EUR0.03 per share in the second quarter of last year and beating the Capital IQ average view of EUR0.03.

In other sector news:

(+) Facebook ( FB ) was advancing by over 1% after saying it will restrict access to limited friend data from Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT ) and Sony Corp. ( SNE ) after it announced that it has agreed to pay a record $5 billion fine and submit itself to new restrictions and a corporate structure that will hold the social-media giant accountable for users' privacy. Facebook also said it is facing a new FTC antitrust probe into its social media business.