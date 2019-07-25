Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.23%

AAPL: -0.18%

IBM: -0.02%

CSCO: -0.37%

GOOG: +0.19%

Top technology stocks were mostly declining pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Knowles ( KN ), which was more than 9% higher as it booked a non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 that rose from $0.18 a year ago and topped the $0.19 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Nokia ( NOK ) was up more than 7% after i t report ed Q2 non-IFRS earnings of EUR0.05 ($0.06) per share, up from EUR0.03 per share in the second quarter of last year and beating the Capital IQ average view of EUR0.03.

In other sector news:

(+) Facebook ( FB ) was advancing by over 1% after saying it will restrict access to limited friend data from Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT ) and Sony Corp. ( SNE ) after it announced that it has agreed to pay a record $5 billion fine and submit itself to new restrictions and a corporate structure that will hold the social-media giant accountable for users' privacy. Facebook also said it is facing a new FTC antitrust probe into its social media business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: KN , NOK , FB , MSFT , SNE


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar