Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB

Technology stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday, overcoming initial weakness that followed the US Department of Justice saying it was "reviewing the practices of market-leading online platforms" to determine whether the largest tech companies "reduced competition, stifled innovation or otherwise harmed consumers." At last look, the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 were rising nearly 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing over 2.8%.

(+) Manhattan Associates ( MANH ) jumped 22% to a record high of $88.90 a share after the software firm late Tuesday reported Q2 financial results topping Wall Street expectations and also projecting FY19 net income and revenue exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.42 per share on $154.3 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share and $8.3 million, respectively.

(+) Snap ( SNAP ) climbed to the highest since early 2018 on Wednesday, rising 17.5% to $17.43 a share after photo-sharing website reported Q2 net income and revenue topping analyst forecasts and also issued above-consensus guidance for its revenue during the current quarter ending Sept. 30. The better-than-expected Q2 results and upbeat Q3 outlook prompted UBS Wednesday to raise its investment recommendation on Snap to neutral from sell and doubled its price target to $16 while at least four other brokerages raised their respective price targets on the stock.

(-) Facebook ( FB ) declined fractionally after the social network giant agreed on Wednesday to pay a record $5 billion penalty to end a yearlong probe by the US Federal Trade Commission into the company's privacy policies, confirming prior reports. The FTC also brought an administrative complaint against Cambridge Analytica alleging the political consulting firm deceived consumers by claiming it did not collect any personally identifiable information from Facebook users.