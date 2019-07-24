Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: IRBT, VISL, TXN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.14%

AAPL: -0.48%

IBM: -0.45%

CSCO: Flat

GOOG: -0.94%

Leading technology stocks were mostly trading lower pre-bell Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) iRobot ( IRBT ), which was declining more than 19% after its diluted EPS fell to $0.25 in Q2 from $0.37 a year earlier, but still far better than analysts' estimates of $0.18 in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue was $260.2 million, compared with $226.3 million a year ago, lagging the $267.96 million estimate.

(+) Vislink Technologies ( VISL ) was up nearly 14% after the company said it signed a Basic Ordering Agreement with the NATO Communications and Information Agency. The deal extends to the supply of Vislink MSAT and MANTIS satellite communication solutions and engineering services to NATO and NATO bodies, and includes any government agency, including military forces, of the twenty-nine NATO Member Nations.

(+) Texas Instruments ( TXN ) was gaining more than 6% in value as i t report ed Q2 earnings of $1.36 per share, including a $0.07 per share benefit not in the company's original guidance. Earnings were down from a profit of $1.40 per share in last year's quarter. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.22 per share, ccording to Capital IQ.