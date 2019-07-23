Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.41%

AAPL +0.57%

IBM +0.25%

CSCO +0.02%

GOOG +0.25%

Technology stocks continued to rise this afternoon, supported by reports sector heavyweights Apple ( AAPL ) and Intel were talking about a potential acquisition of Intel's smartphone chip-making unit. At last look, the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 were climbing over 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing more than 1.0%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Iridium Communications ( IRDM ) rose almost 7% after the satellite voice and data communications company Tuesday said its Q2 net loss widened to $0.16 per share during the three months ended June 30 compared with its $0.06 per share loss during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.17 per share net loss. Revenue rose to $143.1 million from $134.9 million during the year-ago period and also beating the $132.92 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) AudioCodes ( AUDC ) climbed 9% after reporting adjusted Q2 earnings of $0.22 per share, up from $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year while revenue rose to $49.5 million during the three months ended June 30 from $43.5 million a year earlier. Analyst estimates were not available.

(+) Cadence Design Systems ( CDNS ) was more than 2% higher in late trade after the software and hardware design services firm reported an increase in adjusted Q2 EPS of $0.57 per share from $0.45 per share during the year-ago period, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue rose to $580 million from $518 million last year, also squeaking past the $579.41 million Street view.

(-) Cognizant Technology Solutions ( CTSH ) rose fractionally, reversing a narrow mid-day advance that followed HSBC Securities lowering its investment recommendation for the IT services firm to hold from buy previously and trimmed its price target on the company's stock by $2 to $70 a share.