Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Technology stocks were edging higher in recent trading, supported by a Wall Street Journal report that sector heavyweights Apple ( AAPL ) and Intel ( INTC ) were talking about a potential Apple acquisition of Intel's smartphone chip-making unit. At last look, the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 were rising nearly 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 0.8%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Cadence Design Systems ( CDNS ) was fractionally higher after the software and hardware design services firm reported an increase in adjusted Q2 EPS of $0.57 per share from $0.45 per share during the year-ago period, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue rose to $580 million from $518 million last year, also squeaking past the $579.41 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) AudioCodes ( AUDC ) climbed 7% after reporting adjusted Q2 earnings of $0.22 per share, up from $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year while revenue rose to $49.5 million during the three months ended June 30 from $43.5 million a year earlier. Analyst estimates were not available.

(-) Cognizant Technology Solutions ( CTSH ) declined fractionally after HSBC Securities lowered its investment recommendation on the IT services firm to hold from buy previously and trimmed its price target on the company's stock by $2 to $70 a share.

This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: AAPL , INTC , CDNS , AUDC , CTSH


