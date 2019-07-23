Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.49%

AAPL: +0.47%

IBM: +0.34%

CSCO: +0.47%

GOOGL: +0.25%

Tech majors were higher in pre-market trading Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) AudioCodes ( AUDC ), which was more than 5% higher after i t report ed Tuesday Q2 adjusted profit of $0.22 per share, up from $0.14 per share in the prior-year period.

(+) Intel ( INTC ), which was up more than 1% on a Wall Street Journal report that says it is in talks with Apple ( AAPL ) for the sale of its smartphone-modem chip business.

(+) Ericsson ( ERIC ), which saw its shares edge up 0.3% despite an Economic Times report saying that lenders to Reliance Communications are demanding that Ericsson refund the INR580 crore ($87.1 million) that it received from the former Anil Ambani-owned telecommunications firm under a Supreme Court order.