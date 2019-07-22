Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: AMAT,CUI,TRNS

Technology stocks were leading the US markets to small gains, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 adding nearly 1.1% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising over 1.9%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Applied Materials ( AMAT ) climbed over 5% on Monday after Goldman Sachs added the chipmaker to its Conviction Buy list from neutral previously and also set a $56 price target for the company's stock.

In other sector news:

(+) CUI Global ( CUI ) was 3% higher after the electromechanical components company said its Orbital Gas Systems subsidiary will calibrate and repair equipment for an unnamed UK gas network operator under a new purchase order issued under an prior framework agreement and valued at more than $900,000.

(+) Transcat ( TRNS ) was narrowly higher this afternoon after the instrument calibration company Monday said it purchased Infinite Integral Solutions, paying CAD1.4 million for the Canadian calibration software company.

