Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: WNS,EXPO,CRWD,MSFT

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.41%

AAPL -1.26%

IBM +0.43%

CSCO -0.38%

GOOG -1.02%

Technology stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, giving back their mid-day advance. At last look, the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 were dropping about 0.2% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was rising almost 0.1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) WNS Holdings Ltd ( WNS ) turned higher this afternoon, reversing a small mid-morning decline after Barrington raised its price target for the business software firm by $4 to $72 a share and reiterating its outperform investment recommendation.

In other sector news:

(+) CrowdStrike Holdings ( CRWD ) climbed 13.3% on Friday after the cyber-security company reported a $0.47 per share net loss during its fiscal Q1 ended June 30, narrowing its $0.73 per share loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue more than doubled compared with the year-ago period, rising 103% to $96.1 million from $47.3 million last year and also topping the $95.6 million analyst mean.

(+) Exponent ( EXPO ) rose more than 8% after the science and engineering consulting firm reported Q2 net income of $0.39 per share, up from $0.34 per share during the year-ago period and outpacing Wall Street expectations looking for a $0.33 per share quarterly profit. Revenue grew 11% over the same quarter last year to $106.5 million, also topping the $95.77 million Street view.

(+) Microsoft ( MSFT ) still was 0.4% higher in late trade after reporting adjusted fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.37 per share, up 21% over the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.16 per share. Revenue for the hardware and software giant grew 12% year-over-year to $33.7 billion, also exceeding the $32.8 billion Street view.