Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT

Technology stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.6%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Exponent ( EXPO ) rose 10% after the science and engineering consulting firm reported Q2 net income of $0.39 per share, up from $0.34 per share during the year-ago period and outpacing Wall Street expectations looking for a $0.33 per share quarterly profit. Revenue grew 11% over the same quarter last year to $106.5 million, also topping the $95.77 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) CrowdStrike Holdings ( CRWD ) climbed 15% on Friday after the cyber-security company reported a $0.47 per share net loss during its fiscal Q1 ended June 30, narrowing its $0.73 per share loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue more than doubled compared with the year-ago period, rising 103% to $96.1 million from $47.3 million last year and also topping the $95.6 million analyst mean.

(+) Microsoft ( MSFT ) was 1.6% higher after reporting adjusted fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.37 per share, up 21% over the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.16 per share. Revenue for the hardware and software giant grew 12% year-over-year to $33.7 billion, also exceeding the $32.8 billion Street view.