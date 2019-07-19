Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +2.76%

AAPL: +0.19%

IBM: -0.20%

CSCO: -0.24%

GOOG: +0.10%

Leading technology stocks were mostly lower pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) CrowdStrike Holdings ( CRWD ), which was surging more than 18% after saying its fiscal Q1 non-GAAP net loss was $22.1 million, or a $0.47 loss per diluted share, improving year over year from the loss of $31.7 million, or a $0.73 loss per diluted share, and a penny narrower than consensus estimates.

(+) Microsoft ( MSFT ) was rallying more than 2% after i t report ed Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.37 per share, up 21% over year-ago levels and well ahead of the analyst consensus of $1.21 per share on Capital IQ. Revenue was $33.7 billion, up 12% from last year and better than expectations of $32.8 billion.

In other sector news:

(=) Wix.com ( WIX ) was unchanged after announcing the expansion of its business operations in Japan with the opening of an office and customer support center in Tokyo.

