Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:
MSFT: -0.12%
AAPL: +0.35%
IBM: -1.26%
CSCO: -0.17%
GOOG: -0.12%
Most technology heavyweights were trading lower pre-bell Thursday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(-) Limelight Networks ( LLNW ), which was slipping more than 14% after it swung to a loss and reported a worse-than-expected drop in revenue for its most recent quarter. Non-GAAP net loss was $0.03 per share for the June quarter, compared with non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 for the year-ago period.
(-) SAP ( SAP ) was declining by more than 5% after the software maker reported Q2 core earnings of EUR1.09 ($1.23) per share, up from EUR0.98 per share a year earlier but below the consensus Street view of EUR1.11.
In other sector news:
(+) Taiwan Semiconductor ( TSM ) was up more than 1% after it posted Q2 diluted earnings of TWD2.57 ($0.41) per ADR compared with TWD2.79 per ADR in the year-ago quarter. The Capital IQ EPS consensus estimate was TWD2.55.