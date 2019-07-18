Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.12%

AAPL: +0.35%

IBM: -1.26%

CSCO: -0.17%

GOOG: -0.12%

Most technology heavyweights were trading lower pre-bell Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Limelight Networks ( LLNW ), which was slipping more than 14% after it swung to a loss and reported a worse-than-expected drop in revenue for its most recent quarter. Non-GAAP net loss was $0.03 per share for the June quarter, compared with non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 for the year-ago period.

(-) SAP ( SAP ) was declining by more than 5% after the software maker reported Q2 core earnings of EUR1.09 ($1.23) per share, up from EUR0.98 per share a year earlier but below the consensus Street view of EUR1.11.

In other sector news:

(+) Taiwan Semiconductor ( TSM ) was up more than 1% after it posted Q2 diluted earnings of TWD2.57 ($0.41) per ADR compared with TWD2.79 per ADR in the year-ago quarter. The Capital IQ EPS consensus estimate was TWD2.55.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: LLNW , SAP , TSM , MSFT , AAPL


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar