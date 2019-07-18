Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.12%

AAPL: +0.35%

IBM: -1.26%

CSCO: -0.17%

GOOG: -0.12%

Most technology heavyweights were trading lower pre-bell Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Limelight Networks ( LLNW ), which was slipping more than 14% after it swung to a loss and reported a worse-than-expected drop in revenue for its most recent quarter. Non-GAAP net loss was $0.03 per share for the June quarter, compared with non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 for the year-ago period.

(-) SAP ( SAP ) was declining by more than 5% after the software maker reported Q2 core earnings of EUR1.09 ($1.23) per share, up from EUR0.98 per share a year earlier but below the consensus Street view of EUR1.11.

In other sector news:

(+) Taiwan Semiconductor ( TSM ) was up more than 1% after it posted Q2 diluted earnings of TWD2.57 ($0.41) per ADR compared with TWD2.79 per ADR in the year-ago quarter. The Capital IQ EPS consensus estimate was TWD2.55.