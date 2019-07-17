Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.05%

AAPL: -0.20%

IBM: +0.31%

CSCO: -0.17%

GOOG: -0.08%

Leading technology stocks were mostly lower in Wednesday's pre-market trading .

Early movers include:

(-) Ericsson ( ERIC ), which was declining by 9% after reporting Q2 adjusted profit of SEK0.59 ($0.06) per share, compared with the year-ago net loss of SEK0.09 per share.

(+) ASML Holding NV ( ASML ) was climbing by over 5% after i t report ed Q2 earnings per share of EUR1.13 ($1.27), up from EUR0.84 in Q1. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting GAAP of EUR0.93.

(+) Qualcomm ( QCOM ) was up more than 4% as the company is getting help from the DOJ, which requested a federal appeals court pause enforcement of a sweeping antitrust ruling against the company. It cited support from the Energy Department and Defense Department

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: ERIC , ASML , QCOM , MSFT , AAPL


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar