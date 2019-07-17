Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.05%

AAPL: -0.20%

IBM: +0.31%

CSCO: -0.17%

GOOG: -0.08%

Leading technology stocks were mostly lower in Wednesday's pre-market trading .

Early movers include:

(-) Ericsson ( ERIC ), which was declining by 9% after reporting Q2 adjusted profit of SEK0.59 ($0.06) per share, compared with the year-ago net loss of SEK0.09 per share.

(+) ASML Holding NV ( ASML ) was climbing by over 5% after i t report ed Q2 earnings per share of EUR1.13 ($1.27), up from EUR0.84 in Q1. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting GAAP of EUR0.93.

(+) Qualcomm ( QCOM ) was up more than 4% as the company is getting help from the DOJ, which requested a federal appeals court pause enforcement of a sweeping antitrust ruling against the company. It cited support from the Energy Department and Defense Department