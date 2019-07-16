Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: ROK,GSUM,ARW

By MT Newswires,

Technology stocks were helping lead the US markets lower Tuesday, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 sinking about 0.7% this afternoon while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1%.

(+) Rockwell Automation ( ROK ) was ahead by 2.5% on Tuesday after saying Swiss biotech company Lonza has selected Rockwell's PharmaSuite Manufacturing Execution System software to digitize its nine former Capsugel facilities producing drug capsules. Lonza will use PharmaSuite software platform, along with FactoryTalk InnovationSuite software to better track product down to the individual capsule carton as well as helping avoid the disruption of required maintenance by enforcing workflows and collecting necessary information.

(+) Gridsum Holding ( GSUM ) was 7% higher after the data analytics software firm received a non-binding, $3.80-per-share buyout offer from an investor group led by board chairman Guosheng Qi and Gridsum CEO Guofa Yu. The consortium also includes an affiliate of Hammer Capital Private Investments Ltd and is expecting to fund the transaction using a combination of debt and equity.

(-) Arrow Electronics ( ARW ) declined about 2% when the components manufacturing company late Monday said it will taking around $115 million in charges after winding down its personal computer and mobility asset disposition business. Stifel Nicolaus lowered its price target for Arrow shares by $5 to $70 each while BofA-Merrill Lynch cut its price target by $15 to $65 a share. Citigroup also trimmed its price target on the stock by $8 to $68.

Technology
ROK , GSUM , ARW


