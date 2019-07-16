Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.14%

AAPL: -0.01%

IBM: -0.31%

CSCO: +0.05%

GOOG: -0.73%

Technology giants were mostly lower in Tuesday's pre-market trading .

Early movers include:

(+) Gridsum Holding ( GSUM ) was jumping by 19% as its board of directors received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter from a consortium for the acquisition of the company for $3.80 in cash per American depositary share (each representing one Class B ordinary share of the Company), or US$3.80 in cash per ordinary share.

(-) Qutoutiao ( QTT ), which was over 7% lower after saying its Midu Novels unit will temporarily suspend content updates and certain commercial activities until Oct. 15 as it undergoes product upgrades, in compliance with recent Chinese regulatory requirements.

(-) Arrow Electronics ( ARW ) was declining by more than 7% after saying it expects adjusted EPS of $1.50 to $1.62 in Q2 on revenue of $7.30 billion on the back of weakening demand, adding that it also plans to wind-down its personal computer and mobility asset disposition business, which will incur charges of about $115 million, largely in Q2.