Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.14%

AAPL: -0.01%

IBM: -0.31%

CSCO: +0.05%

GOOG: -0.73%

Technology giants were mostly lower in Tuesday's pre-market trading .

Early movers include:

(+) Gridsum Holding ( GSUM ) was jumping by 19% as its board of directors received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter from a consortium for the acquisition of the company for $3.80 in cash per American depositary share (each representing one Class B ordinary share of the Company), or US$3.80 in cash per ordinary share.

(-) Qutoutiao ( QTT ), which was over 7% lower after saying its Midu Novels unit will temporarily suspend content updates and certain commercial activities until Oct. 15 as it undergoes product upgrades, in compliance with recent Chinese regulatory requirements.

(-) Arrow Electronics ( ARW ) was declining by more than 7% after saying it expects adjusted EPS of $1.50 to $1.62 in Q2 on revenue of $7.30 billion on the back of weakening demand, adding that it also plans to wind-down its personal computer and mobility asset disposition business, which will incur charges of about $115 million, largely in Q2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: GSUM , QTT , ARW , MSFT , AAPL


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar