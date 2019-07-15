Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL,SYMC,ZM,MFGP

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT 0.00%

AAPL +0.90%

IBM +0.35%

CSCO +0.09%

GOOG +0.39%

Technology stocks continued to firm this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 adding just over 0.3% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising more than 0.8%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Renesola ( SOL ) was more than 3% higher in late Monday trading after the solar-energy company announced the sale of two project companies in China - Ningbo Qixu New Energy and Taizhou Dehong New Energy Technology - to Shanghai Hongzuo New Energy for an undisclosed amount.

In other sector news:

(+) Zoom Video Communications ( ZM ) climbed 7% after Stephens began analyst coverage of the video communicatons company with an overweight stock rating and a $115 price target.

(-) Micro Focus International ( MFGP ) dropped 6% after a new regulatory filing showed Kevin Loosemore, executive board chairman at the British infrastructure software firm, last week sold a combined 650,000 shares at GBP17.77 apiece, or about GBP11.55 million. In one transaction, he sold 215,658 shares at an average of GBP18.61 each at the London Stock Exchange followed the next day by the sale of 435,342 shares at an average of GBP17.36 each.

(-) Symantec ( SYMC ) was down 11% following reports the cyber-security firm and Broadcom ( AVGO ) have walked away from talks about a potential buyout, with CNBC, citing people familiar with the talks, saying Symantec won't accept less than $28 per share.