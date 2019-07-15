Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.40%

AAPL: +0.28%

IBM: Flat

CSCO: +0.19%

GOOG: +0.10%

Technology majors were advancing pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Renesola ( SOL ), which was up more than 12% after saying it signed a deal to sell two project companies, Ningbo Qixu New Energy and Taizhou Dehong New Energy Technology, to Shanghai Hongzuo New Energy for an undisclosed amount.

(+) NICE ( NICE ) was gaining more than 2% in value after saying it is expanding its collaboration with Microsoft ( MSFT ) and will develop new integrations for Microsoft Teams, the company's communications platform.

In other sector news:

(+) Yandex ( YNDX ) was more than 1% higher after MLU B.V., the company's ride-sharing and food delivery joint venture with Uber ( UBER ), entered into an agreement to acquire the IP and call-centers of the Vezet group of companies in Russia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: SOL , NICE , MSFT , YNDX , UBER


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar