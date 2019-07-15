Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.40%

AAPL: +0.28%

IBM: Flat

CSCO: +0.19%

GOOG: +0.10%

Technology majors were advancing pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Renesola ( SOL ), which was up more than 12% after saying it signed a deal to sell two project companies, Ningbo Qixu New Energy and Taizhou Dehong New Energy Technology, to Shanghai Hongzuo New Energy for an undisclosed amount.

(+) NICE ( NICE ) was gaining more than 2% in value after saying it is expanding its collaboration with Microsoft ( MSFT ) and will develop new integrations for Microsoft Teams, the company's communications platform.

In other sector news:

(+) Yandex ( YNDX ) was more than 1% higher after MLU B.V., the company's ride-sharing and food delivery joint venture with Uber ( UBER ), entered into an agreement to acquire the IP and call-centers of the Vezet group of companies in Russia.