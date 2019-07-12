Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: INFY,WORK,MDB

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.27%

AAPL +0.86%

IBM +0.62%

CSCO +0.91%

GOOG +0.07%

Technology stocks were firming in afternoon trading Friday, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 adding 0.9% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was 1.6% higher.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Infosys ( INFY ) climbed more than 6% on Friday after the Indian technology and outsourcing services company reported a 10.6% increase in Q1 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to INR218.03 billion from INR191.3 billion during the period last year and beating the INR216.52 billion Capital IQ consensus. Infosys also raised its forecast for FY20 revenue growth to a new range expecting an 8.5% to 10% rise from its prior outlook modeling 7.5% to 9.5% growth and also increased its capital allocation strategy, with plans to distribute 85% of its free cash flow, up from 70% previously.

In other sector news:

(-) Slack Technologies ( WORK ) declined more than 3% Friday afternoon. Stephens Friday began analyst coverage of the business communications platform with an overweight stock rating and a $43 price target.

(-) MongoDB ( MDB ) dropped nearly 3% on Friday after the data-base company said shareholders participating at its annual meeting on Thursday overwhelmingly voted to review the compensation paid each year to its named executive officers on a non-binding advisory basis. More than 120 million shares were voted in favor of yearly reviews compared with 19,483 and over 3.7 million shares voted for reviews every two or three years, respectively.