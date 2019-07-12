Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stock:
MSFT: +0.36%
AAPL: +0.24%
IBM: Flat
CSCO: +0.30%
GOOG: +0.24%
Leading technology stocks were mostly advancing pre-market Friday.
Early movers include:
(-) Emcore ( EMKR ), which was down almost 18% after saying it expects fiscal Q3 revenue of between $17.0 million to $17.5 million, lower than guidance of between $20 million and $22 million and consensus estimates of $21.4 million.
(+) Uxin ( UXIN ) was rallying by more than 10% after it entered into convertible note purchase agreements with PacificBridge Asset Management, under which Uxin will issue and sell convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of $50 million to investment funds managed by PacificBridge.
(+) Infosys ( INFY ) was up nearly 5% as the India-based information technology firm posted fiscal Q1 2020 earnings of $0.13 per share, up from $0.12 in the same period a year ago and in line with the estimate of $0.13 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.