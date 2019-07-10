Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.48%

AAPL: +0.37%

IBM: +0.59%

CSCO: +0.89%

GOOG: Flat

Technology heavyweights were gaining in Wednesday's pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(+) Vislink Technologies ( VISL ), which was surging by 272% after it announced a contract worth approximately $2.8 million from the US Army for the supply of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance receiver devices.

(+) Comcast ( CMCSA ) affiliate Comcast Cable Communications Management elected enterprise license pricing for Harmonic's ( HLIT ) CableOS software, effective July 1, and has committed to $175 million in software license fees over the four-year term of the deal. Harmonic was recently up more than 11%.

(+) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( TSM ) was advancing more than 2% after i t report ed net revenue of TWD85.87 billion ($2.76 billion) in June, a 21.9% increase from revenue of TWD70.44 billion in the same month last year.

