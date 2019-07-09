Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: AMRH, RESN, MFGP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.72%

AAPL: -0.01%

IBM: +0.33%

CSCO: -0.98%

GOOG: -0.33%

Technology heavyweights were mostly lower pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Ameri Holdings ( AMRH ), which was gaining almost 5% in value amid an agreement with the Israeli cybersecurity company Inpedio to offer its cybersecurity products to its SAP cloud customers.

In other sector news:

(+) Resonant ( RESN ) was up more than 1% after saying an existing fabless customer has signed license agreements with the company for three new designs.

(-) Micro Focus International ( MFGP ) was slightly lower even after i t report ed fiscal H1 adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share, up from $0.79 per share in the prior-year period.