Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.48%

AAPL: -1.46%

IBM: -0.52%

CSCO: -0.37%

GOOG: -0.34%

Technology giants were falling in pre-bell trading Monday.

(+) Symantec ( SYMC ), which was 5% higher after Bloomberg News reported that Broadcom ( AVGO ) is said to be progressing in its more than $22 billion takeover bid for Symantec, securing financing and identifying cost savings for the proposed transaction. Broadcom, meanwhile, was recently declining.

(-) Nano Dimension ( NNDM ) was plunging more than 17% after saying it expects Q2 revenue to range from $1 million to $1.2 million, which is below management's expectations. The company is conducting a review of strategic alternatives and said that it has retailed Stifel to assist with the review.

In other sector news:

(-) Maxar Technologies ( MAXR ) was down 1% after it signed a three-year contract to continue providing its Vivid and Metro satellite imagery mosaics to Esri's ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World.