Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL

Technology stocks trimmed a portion of their earlier declines, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 dropping just over 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was down nearly 0.8%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) MTS Systems ( MTSC ) fell 1.5% on Monday after the roadway testing and simulations company announced plans for a $300 million private placement of new senior unsecured notes due 2027. Net proceeds will be used to repay outstanding debt owed under the company's senior secured revolving credit facility and its term loan B facility maturing in 2023.

In other sector news:

(+) Symantec ( SYMC ) was 2.4% higher late Monday after Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Broadcom ( AVGO ) secured funding for its prospective acquisition of the cyber-security firm. Several banks have agreed to back a deal, which could be formally announced by mid-month, according to the report. Symantec CEO Greg Clark also is said to trying to line up several private-equity firm for a potential management-led buyout of the company, the news service reported.

(+) Microsoft ( MSFT ) was ending little changed on Monday, slipping nearly 0.1%. The software and hardware company said western US hospital and clinics chain Providence St. Joseph Health has signed on as a new customer of its Azure and artificial intelligence tools. Financial terms of the five-year agreement were not disclosed.

(-) Apple ( AAPL ) slid more than 2% after Rosenblatt Monday lowered its investment recommendation on the tech giant to sell from neutral.