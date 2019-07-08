Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.42%

AAPL -2.18%

IBM -0.45%

CSCO -0.75%

GOOG -1.66%

Technology stocks were falling hard in afternoon trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 dropping 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was down 0.7%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Microsoft ( MSFT ) declined fractionally on Monday. The software and hardware company said western US hospital and clinics chain Providence St. Joseph Health has signed on as a new customer of its Azure and artificial intelligence tools. Financial terms of the five-year agreement were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Symantec ( SYMC ) climbed 3.4% on Monday after Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Broadcom ( AVGO ) secured funding for its prospective acquisition of the cyber-security firm. Several banks have agreed to back a deal, which could be formally announced by mid-month, according to the report. Symantec CEO Greg Clark also is said to trying to line up several private-equity firm for a potential management-led buyout of the company, the news service reported.

(-) Apple ( AAPL ) slid about 2% after Rosenblatt Monday lowered its investment recommendation on the tech giant to sell from neutral.