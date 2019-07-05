Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.69%

AAPL: -0.41%

IBM: -0.17%

CSCO: -0.78%

GOOG: -0.14%

Top technology stocks were trading lower pre-market Friday.

Early movers include:

(-) Qualcomm ( QCOM ), which was down almost 3% after it lost a bid to block the implementation of a sweeping antitrust ruling against it as it pursues an appeal that could take more than a year to wind through the courts.

In other sector news:

(=) Baidu ( BIDU ) was flat after Reuters reported that it has entered a partnership with Toyota Motor ( TM ) and Chinese mobility technology group Zhejiang Geely to develop its auto-driving platform Apollo.

(-) Nokia ( NOK ) was trading lower even after saying it has been selected by Taiwan Star Telecom to expand the coverage and capacity of its LTE network.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




