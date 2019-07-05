Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:
MSFT: -0.69%
AAPL: -0.41%
IBM: -0.17%
CSCO: -0.78%
GOOG: -0.14%
Top technology stocks were trading lower pre-market Friday.
Early movers include:
(-) Qualcomm ( QCOM ), which was down almost 3% after it lost a bid to block the implementation of a sweeping antitrust ruling against it as it pursues an appeal that could take more than a year to wind through the courts.
In other sector news:
(=) Baidu ( BIDU ) was flat after Reuters reported that it has entered a partnership with Toyota Motor ( TM ) and Chinese mobility technology group Zhejiang Geely to develop its auto-driving platform Apollo.
(-) Nokia ( NOK ) was trading lower even after saying it has been selected by Taiwan Star Telecom to expand the coverage and capacity of its LTE network.