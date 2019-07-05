Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: IQ,QCOM,PHUN

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks were sinking in recent trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 losing about 0.3% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.6% after Korean technology giant Samsung sent chipmakers lower by saying it expects its Q2 operating profit to drop by 56% compared with its year-ago period, citing weak demand for its memory chips and a slowdown in the smartphone market.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) iQIYI ( IQ ) was slipping almost 3% Friday afternoon. The online entertainment platform said its Big Band variety show combining interactive video features and virtual reality is helping revive China's indie music scene in addition to generating positive reviews among industry professionals and audiences. The Big Band launched May 25.

In other sector news:

(-) Qualcomm ( QCOM ) was fractionally lower this afternoon, erasing most of a more than 3% morning decline. The mobile chipmaker lost a bid before a federal judge on Wednesday seeking to block implementation of a May antitrust ruling while it pursues an appeal expected to last over a year.

(-) Phunware ( PHUN ) dropped more than 9% on Friday. The mobile software applications company said it was added to the FTSE Russell Microcap index on Tuesday following the index's yearly reconstitution earlier this week.