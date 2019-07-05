Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: AVGO,SYMC,IQ,QCOM,PHUN

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks pared most of their previous losses, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 slipping about 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling just over 0.5% after Korean technology giant Samsung earlier sent chipmakers reeling after saying it expects its Q2 operating profit to drop by 56% compared with last year, citing weak demand for memory chips and a slowdown in the smartphone market.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Broadcom ( AVGO ) was fractionally lower late Friday after CNBC said, citing people familiar with the matter, the chipmaker is considering a deal for private equity-backed Tibco should its reported bid to buy Symantec ( SYMC ) falls apart without a deal. Vista Energy Partners, which bought Tibco for $4.3 billion in 2014, reportedly has been considering a possible sale of the instructure sofware since last year.

In other sector news:

(+) Qualcomm ( QCOM ) was fractionally higher this afternoon, erasing a more than 3% morning decline. The mobile chipmaker lost a bid before a federal judge on Wednesday seeking to block implementation of a May antitrust ruling while it pursues an appeal expected to last over a year.

(-) iQIYI ( IQ ) was slipping almost 3% Friday afternoon. The online entertainment platform said its Big Band variety show combining interactive video features and virtual reality is helping revive China's indie music scene in addition to generating positive reviews among industry professionals and audiences. The Big Band launched May 25.

(-) Phunware ( PHUN ) dropped 9.5% on Friday. The mobile software applications company said it was added to the FTSE Russell Microcap index on Tuesday following the index's yearly reconstitution earlier this week.