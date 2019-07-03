Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Most leading technology stocks were higher pre-bell Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Symantec ( SYMC ), which was advancing around 15% after Bloomberg said Broadcom ( AVGO ) is in late-stage talks to buy the company and an agreement could be reached within weeks. Broadcom, meanwhile, was down almost 4% after the news.

In other sector news:

(+) Taiwan regulators approved IBM's ( IBM ) acquisition of Red Hat ( RHT ), according to a release from the Fair Trade Commission. RHT shares were down 0.3% in pre-market trading , while IBM shares were 0.5% higher.

(=) GrubHub ( GRUB ) was unchanged after it denied any wrongdoing after it has been accused of "cybersquatting" and creating "fake websites" to funnel customer orders in an attempt to drive its own business at the expense of restaurant owners.

