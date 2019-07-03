Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: AYI,SYMC,AVGO,IBM,RHT

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.64%

AAPL +0.04%

IBM +0.94%

CSCO +1.84%

GOOG +0.93%

Technology stocks were firming in recent trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 adding more than 0.8% in value despite a nearly 0.4% drop for the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index in recent trade.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Acuity Brands ( AYI ) climbed more than 4% after Oppenheimer Wednesday raised its price target for the electronic components company by $5 to $150 a share and reiterated its outperform stock rating.

In other sector news:

(+) Symantec ( SYMC ) rose 14% on Wednesday, reaching its best price since late April 2018 at $25.53 a share after Bloomberg said it was in advanced talks with Broadcom ( AVGO ) about a potential buyout of the cyber-security software firm. A deal could be reached "within weeks," Bloomberg said, citing people familiar. In a new research note, Wedbush said Symantec likely could fetch between $26 to $28 per share in an acquisition, which translates into a price tag as high as $17.9 billion based on its 639.2 million shares outstanding.

(+) IBM ( IBM ) was 1% higher after Taiwanese regulators earlier Wednesday signed off on the company's proposed buyout of Red Hat ( RHT ), Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission said in a news release this morning. The decision follows unconditional antitrust approval from the European Union last week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: AYI , SYMC , AVGO , IBM , RHT


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar