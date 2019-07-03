Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: AYI,SYMC,AVGO,IBM,RHT

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.64%

AAPL +0.04%

IBM +0.94%

CSCO +1.84%

GOOG +0.93%

Technology stocks were firming in recent trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 adding more than 0.8% in value despite a nearly 0.4% drop for the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index in recent trade.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Acuity Brands ( AYI ) climbed more than 4% after Oppenheimer Wednesday raised its price target for the electronic components company by $5 to $150 a share and reiterated its outperform stock rating.

In other sector news:

(+) Symantec ( SYMC ) rose 14% on Wednesday, reaching its best price since late April 2018 at $25.53 a share after Bloomberg said it was in advanced talks with Broadcom ( AVGO ) about a potential buyout of the cyber-security software firm. A deal could be reached "within weeks," Bloomberg said, citing people familiar. In a new research note, Wedbush said Symantec likely could fetch between $26 to $28 per share in an acquisition, which translates into a price tag as high as $17.9 billion based on its 639.2 million shares outstanding.

(+) IBM ( IBM ) was 1% higher after Taiwanese regulators earlier Wednesday signed off on the company's proposed buyout of Red Hat ( RHT ), Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission said in a news release this morning. The decision follows unconditional antitrust approval from the European Union last week.