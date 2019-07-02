Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: GOOG,GOOGL,BL,IZEA,CRNT

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.47%

AAPL +0.50%

IBM +0.22%

CSCO +2.09%

GOOG +1.23%

Technology stocks turned slightly higher in late trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 rising about 0.2% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was falling over 1.5%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Google (GOOG,GOOGL) was ahead more than 1% after California regulators earlier Tuesday gave the technology conglomerate's Waymo unit permission to operate its self-driving taxis for site-seeing tours and carrying passengers to and from airports after securing separate authorization from each facility. Under terms of its three-year, Autonomous Vehicle Passenger Service pilot program, the California Public Utilities Commission is requiring Waymo to have a safety driver behind the wheel and the company also can't charge for rides. The agency also granted the company an exemption allowing it to use non-employees for its safety personnel.

In other sector news:

(+) IZEA ( IZEA ) climbed 2.4% after the online marketplace reported $5.9 million in total bookings during its Q2 ended June 30, marking a 63% increase over its $3.6 million in bookings during the same quarter last year. The company said on Tuesday it plans to buy back $3.5 million shares of the company's stock through Dec. 31, 2020.

(-) BlackLine ( BL ) declined over 7% after Goldman Sachs lowered its investment recommendation on the financial software firm to sell from buy previously and also cut its price target on Blackline shares by $16 to $41.

(-) Ceragon Networks ( CRNT ) dropped more than 10% after the high-precision sensing technology company said around $20 million in revenue will be postponed until later quarters following another delay in large orders expected for delivery from India. As a result, the company is projecting between $71 million to $74 million in Q2 revenue, trailing the two-analyst Capital IQ consensus looking for $85.5 million in revenue for the three months ended June 30.