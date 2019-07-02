Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.04%

AAPL: -0.18%

IBM: -0.41%

CSCO: -0.06%

GOOG: -0.09%

Top technology stocks were mostly lower in Tuesday's pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Ceragon Networks ( CRNT ), which was declining more than 6% after saying it expects approximately $20 million of revenue to be pushed out from Q2 into the succeeding quarters as a result of a further delay in receiving certain large orders from India.

(-) CyberOptics ( CYBE ) was slumping by more than 5% after flagging that its Q2 and full-year 2019 operating results will be materially affected by an industry-wide slowdown in demand and continued uncertainty in the global trade environment.

In other sector news:

(+) JinkoSolar Holding ( JKS ) was slightly higher after its subsidiary JinkoSolar Japan K.K. upsized a two-year JPY5.3 billion ($49 million) syndicated loan signed in June of last year to JPY6.7 billion during its annual review conducted last month.