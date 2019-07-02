Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: BL,IZEA,CRNT

By MT Newswires,

Technology stocks were slightly lower in recent trade, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 slipping l0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.5%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) BlackLine ( BL ) declined nearly 8% after Goldman Sachs lowered its investment recommendation on the financial software firm to sell from buy previously and also cut its price target on Blackline shares by $16 to $41.

In other sector news:

(+) IZEA ( IZEA ) climbed 4% after the online marketplace reported $5.9 million in total bookings during its Q2 ended June 30, marking a 63% increase over its $3.6 million in bookings during the same quarter last year. The company said on Tuesday it plans to buy back $3.5 million shares of the company's stock through Dec. 31, 2020.

(-) Ceragon Networks ( CRNT ) dropped 8.5% after the high-precision sensing technology company said around $20 million in revenue will be postponed until later quarters following another delay in large orders expected for delivery from India. As a result, the company is projecting between $71 million to $74 million in Q2 revenue, trailing the two-analyst Capital IQ consensus looking for $85.5 million in revenue for the three months ended June 30.

