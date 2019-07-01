Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: SSNC,JKS,LRAD

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +1.12%

AAPL +1.67%

IBM +1.37%

CSCO +0.05%

GOOG +1.45%

Technology stocks were rising in recent trading, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 climbing 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was ahead 1.9%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) SS&C Technologies Holdings ( SSNC ) rose 1.4% after the software firm said it has signed a non-binding indicative proposal to acquire all of the shares in Australia-based GBST Holdings for about $155 million in cash. Under terms of the proposed transaction, SS&C Tech will pay AUD3.25 per share, representing a 9.8% premium over Monday's closing price.

In other sector news:

(+) JinkoSolar Holding ( JKS ) climbed 2.8% on Monday after saying a solar plant in Abu Dhabi solar it jointly developed with Japan's Marubeni Corp. and Emirates Water and Electricity Company recently began commercial operations.

(+) LRAD ( LRAD ) has almost 2% higher this afternoon after the sound technology company said it installed public safety mass notification systems at five locations throughout Mill Valley, Calif. The $500,000 included LRAD DS-60XL systems and annual Genasys maintenance and licensing fees.