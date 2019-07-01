Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.44%

AAPL: +2.57%

IBM: +1.23%

CSCO: +1.41%

GOOG: +1.75%

Technology majors were gaining in Monday pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Pioneer Power Solutions ( PPSI ), which was surging by more than 24% as it agreed to sell its liquid filled and dry type transformer businesses to Mill Point Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, for $65.5 million in cash and notes.

(+) Applied Materials ( AMAT ) was up more than 3% after it confirmed that it has agreed to acquire Kokusai Electric from private equity firm KKR ( KKR ) for $2.2 billion.

In other sector news:

(=) JinkoSolar Holding ( JKS ) was unchanged after i t report ed that an Abu Dhabi solar plant it jointly developed with Japan's Marubeni Corp. and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), has recently started commercial operations.