Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.44%

AAPL: +2.57%

IBM: +1.23%

CSCO: +1.41%

GOOG: +1.75%

Technology majors were gaining in Monday pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Pioneer Power Solutions ( PPSI ), which was surging by more than 24% as it agreed to sell its liquid filled and dry type transformer businesses to Mill Point Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, for $65.5 million in cash and notes.

(+) Applied Materials ( AMAT ) was up more than 3% after it confirmed that it has agreed to acquire Kokusai Electric from private equity firm KKR ( KKR ) for $2.2 billion.

In other sector news:

(=) JinkoSolar Holding ( JKS ) was unchanged after i t report ed that an Abu Dhabi solar plant it jointly developed with Japan's Marubeni Corp. and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), has recently started commercial operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: PPSI , AMAT , KKR , JKS , MSFT


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar