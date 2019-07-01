Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: ACIA,JKS,LRAD,SSNC

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +1.12%

AAPL +1.84%

IBM +1.39%

CSCO +0.01%

GOOG +1.62%

Technology stocks were finishing near their session highs, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 1.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was ahead more than 2.4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Acacia Communications ( ACIA ) was 7% higher in late Monday trading, more than halving a nearly 16% gain that followed Needham & Co raising its investment recommendation for the networking equipment company to buy from hold previously and also setting a $59 price target for its shares.

In other sector news:

(+) JinkoSolar Holding ( JKS ) gained over 3% on Monday after saying a solar plant in Abu Dhabi solar it jointly developed with Japan's Marubeni Corp. and Emirates Water and Electricity Company recently began commercial operations.

(+) LRAD ( LRAD ) was almost 2% higher this afternoon after the sound technology company said it installed public safety mass notification systems at five locations throughout Mill Valley, Calif. The $500,000 included LRAD DS-60XL systems and annual Genasys maintenance and licensing fees.

(+) SS&C Technologies Holdings ( SSNC ) rose 1.5% after the software firm said it has signed a non-binding indicative proposal to acquire all of the shares in Australia-based GBST Holdings for about $155 million in cash. Under terms of the proposed transaction, SS&C Tech will pay AUD3.25 per share, representing a 9.8% premium over Monday's closing price.