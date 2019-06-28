Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: VHC,AAPL,PRGS,VRRM,JKS

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks still were mostly lower in recent trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 slipping just under 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising more than 0.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) VirnetX Holding Corp ( VHC ) was hanging on for a 1.5% gain late Friday afternoon, giving back most of its 11% intra-day rise, after a federal appeals court vacated a US Patent and Appeals Board decision rejecting a patent for its video-chat application. But while ruling the patent office "failed to meaningfully address VirnetX's argument" in its long legal fight with Apple ( AAPL ) over its Facetime feature, the Federal Circuit panel affirmed three other board decisions turning down VirnetX patent claims.

In other sector news:

(+) Progress Software ( PRGS ) climbed over 7% on Friday after reporting an increase in adjusted Q2 net income to $0.65 per share from $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, breezing past the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Revenue rose 8% over year-ago levels to $99.995 million, also topping the $98.20 million analyst mean. It also forecast Q3 and FY19 earnings exceeding Street views.

(+) Verra Mobility Corp ( VRRM ) was 4% higher after Robert W. Baird & Co. began analyst coverage of the fleet management and safety technology firm with an outperform stock rating and a $17 price target.

(-) JinkoSolar Holding ( JKS ) dropped 2.5% on Friday, roughly halving its morning decline. The solar module company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.12 per American depositary share, up from $0.05 per ADS during the year-ago period but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.25 per ADS adjusted profit for the three months ended March 31.