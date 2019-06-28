Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: PRGS,VRRM,JKS

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.55%

AAPL -0.91%

IBM +0.01%

CSCO -2.78%

GOOG -0.07%

Technology stocks were mostly lower in recent trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 slipping 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising nearly 0.4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Progress Software ( PRGS ) climbed 10% on Friday after reporting an increase in adjusted Q2 net income to $0.65 per share from $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, breezing past the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Revenue rose 8% over year-ago levels to $99.995 million, also topping the $98.20 million analyst mean. It also forecast Q3 and FY19 earnings exceeding Street views.

In other sector news:

(+) Verra Mobility Corp ( VRRM ) was 3.5% higher after Robert W. Baird & Co. began analyst coverage of the fleet management and safety technology firm with an outperform stock rating and a $17 price target.

(-) JinkoSolar Holding ( JKS ) dropped 5.6% after the solar module company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.12 per American depositary share, up from $0.05 per ADS during the year-ago period but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.25 per ADS adjusted profit for the three months ended March 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: PRGS , VRRM , JKS


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar