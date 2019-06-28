Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: PRGS,VRRM,JKS

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.55%

AAPL -0.91%

IBM +0.01%

CSCO -2.78%

GOOG -0.07%

Technology stocks were mostly lower in recent trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 slipping 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising nearly 0.4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Progress Software ( PRGS ) climbed 10% on Friday after reporting an increase in adjusted Q2 net income to $0.65 per share from $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, breezing past the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Revenue rose 8% over year-ago levels to $99.995 million, also topping the $98.20 million analyst mean. It also forecast Q3 and FY19 earnings exceeding Street views.

In other sector news:

(+) Verra Mobility Corp ( VRRM ) was 3.5% higher after Robert W. Baird & Co. began analyst coverage of the fleet management and safety technology firm with an outperform stock rating and a $17 price target.

(-) JinkoSolar Holding ( JKS ) dropped 5.6% after the solar module company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.12 per American depositary share, up from $0.05 per ADS during the year-ago period but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.25 per ADS adjusted profit for the three months ended March 31.