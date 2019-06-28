Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.56%

AAPL: -0.57%

IBM: Flat

CSCO: +0.25%

GOOG: Flat

Leading technology stocks were mixed in Friday's pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(+) Micron Technology ( MU ), which was up 4% after consensus Q4 earnings estimate has been raised to $0.48 per share from the previous estimate of $0.47 per share, while the estimate for 2019 has decreased to $6.23 per share from $6.25, and the full-year 2020 forecast was cut to $2.68 per share from $2.81 per share.

(=) Qualcomm ( QCOM ) was unchanged after media reported that Vietnamese industrial conglomerate Vingroup is developing 5G smartphones in partnership with Japan's Fujitsu and Qualcomm.

(-) Tesla ( TSLA ) was down 0.8% after saying its Model S vehicle that caught fire in a Shanghai parking lot in April had no systemic flaws, Reuters reported. The electric automaker said that the fire was caused by a single battery module fault located at the front of the car.

(-) JinkoSolar Holding ( JKS ), a solar module manufacturer, was up 0.5% after reporting Friday Q1 adjusted earnings of RMB0.840 ($0.124) per American depositary share, up from RMB0.296 per ADS in the prior-year period.