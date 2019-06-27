Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.31%

AAPL: +0.38%

IBM: +0.28%

CSCO: +0.42%

GOOG: Flat

Leading technology stocks were mostly higher in Thursday's pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(-) Sinclair Broadcast Group ( SBGI ), which was down more than 1.5% on reports that the Federal Communications Commission is launching an investigation into Sinclair over its failed bid to acquire Tribune Media ( TRCO ) and whether it misled the regulator about who would actually be controlling the stations it was divesting as part of the transaction.

(+) Facebook ( FB ) was up 0.9% as its photo and video-sharing app Instagram, said Wednesday it is planning to put ads on its Explore page, a move the company said will expand revenue opportunities for the social networking site.

(-) Accenture ( ACN ) was down around 2% after reporting pre-market Thursday fiscal Q3 diluted earnings of $1.93 per share compared with $1.60 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $1.89.

