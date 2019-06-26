Technology Sector Update for 06/26/2019: PHUN, MU, IQ, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.58%

AAPL: +1.08%

IBM: +0.32%

CSCO: +0.48%

GOOG: -0.04%

Leading technology stocks were mostly higher in Wednesday's pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(+) Phunware ( PHUN ), which was up 5% after the enterprise cloud platform for mobile said late Tuesday that Phun utility tokens are now available for purchase in international markets.

(+) Micron Technology ( MU ) was up around 9% after it outlined plans to reduce its capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 as it posted better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter, which were helped by an improved competitive position.

(+) iQIYI ( IQ ) rose 2% after saying it has signed a strategic partnership with China Unicom to create a joint R&D center for the innovation and application of 5G in terminal devices.

(+) Qualcomm ( QCOM ) gained more than 1% after partnering with China's ZTE Corporation to conduct a joint demonstration of mobile gaming over live 5G networks in a cloud-gaming ecosystem.