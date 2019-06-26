Technology Sector Update for 06/26/2019: PHUN, MU, IQ, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL

Top Technology Stocks:
MSFT: +0.58%
AAPL: +1.08%
IBM: +0.32%
CSCO: +0.48%
GOOG: -0.04%
Leading technology stocks were mostly higher in Wednesday's pre-bell trading.
Early movers include:
(+) Phunware ( PHUN ), which was up 5% after the enterprise cloud platform for mobile said late Tuesday that Phun utility tokens are now available for purchase in international markets.
(+) Micron Technology ( MU ) was up around 9% after it outlined plans to reduce its capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 as it posted better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter, which were helped by an improved competitive position.
(+) iQIYI ( IQ ) rose 2% after saying it has signed a strategic partnership with China Unicom to create a joint R&D center for the innovation and application of 5G in terminal devices.
(+) Qualcomm ( QCOM ) gained more than 1% after partnering with China's ZTE Corporation to conduct a joint demonstration of mobile gaming over live 5G networks in a cloud-gaming ecosystem.