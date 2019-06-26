Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 06/26/2019: HIVE,EXTR,MU,SNX,BB,BB.TO

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.49%

AAPL +2.23%

IBM +0.23%

CSCO +1.20%

GOOG -0.78%

Technology stocks slowed their rapid advance this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing over 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising almost 3.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Aerohive Networks ( HIVE ) rallied Wednesday, climbing as much as 41%, after agreeing to a $272 million buyout offer from Extreme Network ( EXTR ), which will pay $4.45 in cash for each of the cloud networking equipment company's share and representing a 39.5% premium over Tuesday's closing price.

In other sector news:

(+) Micron Technology ( MU ) raced over 13% higher after late Tuesday reporting better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal Q3, prompting a Needham upgrade. The chipmaker also has resumed selected shipments to Huawei Technologies after finding a "subset" of products not subject to the US export ban against the Chinese networking equipment company, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said during a conference call to discuss its Q3 results, according to news reports.

(+) Synnex ( SNX ) climbed 8% after the data-center servers and storage company late Tuesday reported non-GAAP net income rose 20.2% during the three months ended May 31 over the year-ago period to $2.86 per share, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.15 per share. Revenue increased 16.6% compared with the same quarter last year, climbing to $5.72 billion from $4.9 billion and also exceeding the $5.52 billion analyst mean.

(-) BlackBerry ( BB ) was down more than 9%. The Canadian communications software and equipment company reported non-GAAP fiscal Q1 net income of $0.01 per share, down from a $0.03 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a break-even quarter. Adjusted revenue grew 23% year-over-year to $267 million, also beating the $264.6 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: HIVE , EXTR , MU , SNX , BB


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar